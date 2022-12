i

OAKLAND, CA - May 1: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors look on during the game between the two teams in Game Two of Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)