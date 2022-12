i

Clay 'caganers' representing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi are sold at the Santa Llucia Christmas market in central Barcelona December 10, 2012. Catalans hide 'caganers', or defecators, in Christmas Nativity scenes then invite friends to hunt for them during Christmas celebrations. The 'caganers', which symbolise defecating and fertilizing the earth, are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT SOCCER)