WINNIPEG, CANADA - AUGUST 6: Miosotis Heredia of the Dominican Republic lifts during the Snatch portion of the Women's 69kg Weightlifting competition 06 August 1999 at the Pan Am Games in Winnipeg, Canada. Heredia won the silver medal with a combined lift of 205kg. (ELECTONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read JOHN GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images)