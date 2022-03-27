'Dune' con seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales), es la película con más galardones hasta el momento.

REDACCION CULTURA.- Los Premios Oscar 2022 otorgarán un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados compiten. Consulta a continuación como queda la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones obtienen en la gran noche de Hollywood.

Películas con más Premios Óscar de 2022

- 'Dune': seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)

- 'CODA': un premio (mejor actor de reparto)

- 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye': un premio (mejor maquillaje y peluquería)

- 'West side story': un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)

- 'Encanto': un premio (mejor película de animación)

- 'The Queen of Basketball': un premio (mejor documental corto)

- 'The Windshield Wiper': un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)

- 'The Long Goodbye': un premio (mejor cortometraje)

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor edición de sonido

-Dune - Ganadora

-Belfast

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor documental corto

- The Queen of Basketball - Ganador

- Audible

-Lead Me Home

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor cortometraje animado

-The Windshield Wiper - Ganador

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

Mejor cortometraje

-The Long Goodbye - Ganador

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor banda sonora

-Dune - Ganadora

-Don't Look Up

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor montaje

-Dune - Ganadora

-Don't Look Up

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick... BOOM!

Mejor diseño de producción

-Dune - Ganadora

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Ganadora

-Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-House of Gucci

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - Ganadora

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor fotografía

-Dune - Ganadora

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

-Dune - Ganadora

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor película animada

-Encanto - Ganadora

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor actor de reparto

-Troy Kotsur, CODA - Ganador

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car - Ganadora

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella - Ganadora

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor guion original

-Belfast - Ganadora

-Don't Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

-CODA - Ganadora

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Fuente CNN en Español