i

Boulogne (France), 29/09/2021.- French designer Olivier Rousteing (C) appears on the catwalk with supermodels (3L-R), Karen Elson, Carla Bruni, Natasha Poly, Adut Akech, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Bruna and Natalia Vodianova after the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2022 Ready to Wear collection for Balmain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Boulogne, France, 29 September 2021. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 27 September to 05 October. (Moda, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON