i

Paris (France), 28/09/2021.- A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2022 Ready to Wear collection by Saint Laurent fashion house in front of the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 September 2021. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 27 September to 05 October. (Moda, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON