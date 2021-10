i

Rayan, now three years old, lost his arm last year when fighting escalated in Aden. He visits the prosthetics centre at a hospital in Aden regularly to receive physiotherapy treatment and have fittings for a new prosthesis. His mother, Amina, and father Abu Ali Sahleh, recount the story: “In August [2019] there were clashes, we were living in Al Lomoum in Aden,” his father, Abu says. “There was an exchange of shelling and our house was bombed.”. “A shell came in and cut his arm,” explains Amina, his mother. “He was in the kitchen getting a glass of water.” “We took him straight out of the house and the house was attacked again,” Abu adds. His parents explain that he suffers every day from pain and a chronic chest infection caused by the rubble in their house. They keep him at home to try and protect him as Aden descends further into chaos. His health status is now more precarious as COVID-19 tears through the city. His parents say all he wants is peace.