Colombian presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro speaks while celebrating at the party headquarters, in Bogota on May 29, 2022, on election day. - Following the official results Petro will face a 77-year-old populist outsider Rodolfo Hernandez in a runoff election next June 19. With more than 97 percent of votes counted, preliminary results showed 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor, leading with 40.3 percent to 28 percent for Rodolfo Hernandez. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)