Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., speaks after a verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. Vance spoke outside the courtroom, Monday, shortly after a jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)