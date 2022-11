i

Police officers stand guard and patrol the area where mayoral candidate Karina Garcia and five others were shot and killed, in a rural area of Suarez, Cauca Department, Colombia, on September 2, 2019. - An armoured car carrying all six was hit by long-range weapons and later set on fire in the attack on Sunday night in southwest Cauca department, the regional ombudsman Jair Rossi told AFP. Karina Garcia was running for mayor of the town of Suarez in October elections. The other fatalities included her mother and the city council candidate. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)