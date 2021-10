i

In this image taken from a video former Alitalia's flight attendants stage a protest in a square atop Rome’s Capitoline Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Dozens of former flight attendants from Alitalia, which went defunct this month, have stripped off their uniforms, remaining barefoot and only wearing undergarments,  in a protest in central Rome. Long financially ailing, Italy's decades-old airline flew its last flight on Oct. 14. A new airline, ITA, agreed, which has bought the Alitalia brand, is taking on fewer than 3,000 of Alitalia's 10,000 employees. (Federico Mariani/USB video via AP)