ANTARCTICA - FEBRUARY 7: A view of adelie penguins in Penola Strait is seen during expedition after the 20-member team of Turkiyeâs sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition set foot in the worldâs coldest continent on February 7, 2022 in Antarctica. The team, made up of researchers from Turkiyeâs Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK), Naval Forces Command, Mapping Directorate, Meteorology Directorate, Anadolu Agency, research institutes, and universities boarded the Betanzos, a Chilean-flagged ship off King George Island for 30 days of scientific work. (Photo by Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)