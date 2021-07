i

A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Friday's total of new cases is the next-to-lowest daily number in the past 12 days, but Illinois state officials are bracing for another surge after many people around the country traveled for Thanksgiving and celebrated with family and friends. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)