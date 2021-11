i

This photo taken and handout on March 24, 2021 by the Vatican media shows Pope Francis holding a live streamed weekly private audience in the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO /VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT ' - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS