i

Police work at the scene where a man was killed by alleged gang members in Colón, La Libertad department, El Salvador on March 26, 2022. - El Salvador's police and army carried out an operation on Saturday in which they arrested several Mara Salvatrucha gang members after a score of homicides were recorded in the country in less than 24 hours, authorities said. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)