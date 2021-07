i

North Bergen (United States), 14/07/2021.- Members of New Jersey'ƒÙs Cuban community gather for a rally calling for the liberation of the Cuban people and to show solidarity with the ongoing protests taking place against the Cuban government in North Bergen, New Jersey, USA, 13 July 2021. There have been large protests in Cuba the recent days as a result of, among other issues, a lack of food and medicine. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE