i

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 03, 2021 members of the National Guard are seen patrolling near the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - The US Capitol stood unprotected by National Guard troops for the first time in nearly five months May 24, 2021 as concerns about right-wing extremist threats have diminished since the January 6 attacks. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)