UNESCO'S new elected director-general France's Audrey Azoulay gestures as she speaks to the media at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. UNESCO's executive board has chosen France's Audrey Azoulay as the Paris-based U.N. agency's new chief, rejecting a candidate from Qatar who was seen as the front-runner a day earlier. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)