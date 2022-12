i

Supporters of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo block the PanAmerican Highway in the town of La Joya, 1,000 kilometers south of Lima, to protest demanding his release and new elections in Lima on December 9, 2022. - Peru's new President Dina Boluarte called for calm on Friday in the wake of violent protests by supporters of former President Pedro Castillo demanding his release and new elections, an alternative she said she did not rule out while announcing the impending formation of his government. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP) (Photo by DIEGO RAMOS/AFP via Getty Images)