A man works amid the wreckage of two helicopters which collided mid-air near Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja, on March 10, 2015. The two helicopters collided in northern Argentina, killing 10 people including a group of French sports stars participating in a reality TV show, officials said. AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)