i

Soldiers patrol outside the Zonal 8 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on December 2, 2021, day in which delegates of a mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) visits the facility. - An IACHR mission arrived in Ecuador to asses the prison system in the country where riots have left more than 300 inmates dead this year. (Photo by Fernando MENDEZ / AFP) (Photo by FERNANDO MENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)