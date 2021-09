i

People wearing face masks stand along a street in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Spain is easing its COVID-19 pandemic rules, permitting people to stop wearing masks outdoors and allowing sports fans back into stadiums. Almost a year after face masks became mandatory indoors and outdoors, people from Saturday will no longer be required to wear them outside as long as they can stay at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)