NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Suspect Frank James is escorted out of the 9th Precinct by police after being arrested for his connection to the mass shooting at the 36 St subway station on April 13, 2022 in New York City. Frank James, the suspected gunman in Tuesday's shooting, was arrested this afternoon after a hotline caller's tip. James is alleged to have shot 10 people, critically injuring five, on the N train during Tuesday's morning rush hour. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)