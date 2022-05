i

WILMINGTON, DE November 24, 2020: Antony Blinken on stage during President- elect Joe Biden introduction of his cabinet member nominees at the Queen in Wilmington, DE on November 24, 2020. The President- elect along with Vice President- elect Kamala D. Harris introduced Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as National Security Adviser, and John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)