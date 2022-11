i

People holding up paper slips showing the Likud party's ballot letters and the name of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand together as another holds a Likud election poster showing the face of its leader Netanyahu at the Likud's electoral headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 2, 2020, after polls officially closed. - Netanyahu appeared to lead his main challenger following elections with multiple exit polls putting his right-wing Likud several seats ahead of the centrist Blue and White party. Exit polls by three Israeli television networks, released after polls closed, gave Likud between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament against Blue and White's estimated 32 or 33. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)