epa08314709 A drone hovers in air to announce restrictions, so that citizens stay indoors in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 23 March 2020. The drones will be used in interior areas of Srinagar to call on locals to stay at their homes. Authorities have imposed restrictions in the region until 31 March to prevent spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, where four persons have tested positive for the disease COVID-19. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN