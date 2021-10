i

Confiscated guns on display. Flanked by several parents who had lost children to gun violence, elected officials, and community activists, Mayor Richard Daley, on Monday, March 8, 2010, at police headquarters (3500 S. Michigan, Chicago) called for a host of new laws aimed at restricting gun sales and stiffening penalties for criminals who use them. "I'm here to speak on behalf of families who lost loved ones," Daley said, standing before a long series of tables topped with illegal weapons confiscated by Chicago police. Although Daley announces new gun-control initiatives every year, this year's announcement took on added significance because the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn the city's handgun ban.