190614-N-OH262-1719 NORFOLK, Va. (June 14, 2019)--A view of the U.S. Navy Hospiltal Ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as it gets underway from Naval Station Norfolk, June 14. Comfort got underway to begin its deployment to South America, Central America and the Caribbean in support of humanitarian and partner-building effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released)