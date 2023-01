i

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: A female chimpanzee (C) yawns as two others nod-off, while they sit on rocks in a family group, with the sun on their backs in their open air enclosure at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, 26 April 2005. The special open air chimpanzee enclosure, which opened in 1980, is home to nineteen chimps and recognised internationally as one of the most significant in the world with such a successful breeding record as well as having been one of the first zoological gardens to house and exhibit chimpanzee in a group situation. AFP PHOTO/Rob ELLIOTT (Photo credit should read ROB ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images)