The Project took place in Tabatinga city, in the border between Brazil, Colombia and Peru, where a Photography Workshop organized by UNICEF Brazil and led by Giacomo Pirozzi to 25 adolescent and young indigenous from the two most densely populated ethnicities in the region of Alto Solimões River (Ticuna and Kokama). The Federal Institute of Amazonas and the Federation of Indigenous Organizations from Alto Solimões were the key partners in the event. The workshop took place from December 2nd to 6th, 2013. The goal was the appropriation of languages and communication technologies by adolescents in excluded areas as a valuable strategy for the construction of a new reality.